'True happiness is found when you give': Mr. Bike Man dies at age 93

For more than three decades, Avrum "Avi" Morrow was known simply as Mr. Bike Man as he anonymously gave over 1,700 bicycles, helmets and locks to underprivileged youth in Montreal.

He died Saturday at the age of 93. His foundation will carry on the annual tradition of buying new bikes for the Sun Youth organization to give away every spring.

Sun Youth's co-founder and executive director Sid Stevens told CBC that he met Morrow 34 years ago. Morrow told Stevens he wanted to give back to the community.

"He wanted it to remain anonymous because he always said, 'the purpose of giving is from the unknown to the unknown and true happiness is found when you give,'" Stevens said.

Every year, ads go into local newspapers and on television, asking people to nominate young heroes in the community who have done something special in life, recommending them as candidates to receive a free bicycle.

Hundreds of applications come in and, annually, some 100 bikes are given away with locks and helmets every May. The annual price tag hovers around $20,000.

"He felt it important that he remain anonymous and the publicity it generated should go to the kids," he said.

"It's a tremendous uplift for them," Stevens said, noting it is just one project that Morrow supported as he gave to several charities.

Morrow was named to the Order of Canada in 2007. The Governor General of Canada's website describes Morrow as "quietly generous."

Among his initiatives, Morrow, an amateur artist and art collector, created a private gallery that is open to community groups to use for fundraising and other events.

Morrow, a born-and-raised Montrealer, founded the Laval-based Avmor Ltd., a manufacturer of professional cleaning solutions, in 1948.