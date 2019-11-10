First big snowfall of the season expected in Montreal on Monday

It's officially time to bundle up and get your shovels ready as the province gears up for its first big snowfall of the season.

A low-pressure system over the northeastern United States is predicted to bring snow to southern Quebec, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

The agency is predicting as much as 15 cm of snow in Montreal beginning in the afternoon and continuing overnight Monday, along with some below-average temperatures throughout the week.

The snowfall is expected to get heavier into the evening. There may also be blowing snow on Tuesday morning, with wind gusts of about 50 km/h expected for the central and eastern parts of the province, including Montreal.

"We can expect the morning commute to be bad," said Antoine Petit, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Petit said that the Eastern Townships and Gaspé Peninsula might see as much as 25 cm of snow Monday night.

"Behind the system is a cold air mass so we're going to be well below average for the next few days," he said.

"After that, we're barely reaching zero during the day and we could see [temperatures] as low as -10 C at night."

Install winter tires

With the deadline to install winter tires being Dec. 1, the snowfall may be an issue for some drivers who have not yet made the switch.

Jesse Caron, an automotive expert at CAA-Quebec, said drivers who haven't changed their tires yet should avoid driving during this snowfall and should make an appointment to change them as soon as possible.

"People tend to wait to see the first snowflakes on the ground before it gives them the signal to make an appointment," Caron said.

CAA-Quebec recommends that drivers get their tires changed before Nov. 10. People who need to buy new tires should do it earlier in the season to ensure they can get the right kind for their car, Caron said.

"The more temperatures drop, the more the rubber on all-season tires will become harder, and hard rubber won't be able to have good grip and traction on a road that is already frozen," he said.

As for the low visibility, Caron recommends that drivers look where they're going and avoid focusing on obstacles. He said drivers should also make sure to keep a larger distance between themselves and the vehicle ahead of them.