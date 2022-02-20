Big Brothers and Big Sisters looks for more mentors in the West Island

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization on Montreal's West Island says it's in critical need of mentors to match with children on their waiting list.

The organization has launched a recruitment campaign to meet the demand, which is highest among boys looking for a match. There are currently 36 boys and nine girls without a mentor, says coordinator Ashley Tillotson.

"The programs are a really big plus for these kids, a lot of the kids come from either single parent homes or they're the only child, so they don't have those connections outside of their house or in school," she said. "They are that role model for them."

The pandemic has spurred rising mental health struggles for children, meaning many now need mentors more than ever, said big brother Nitin Khatri, who decided to reach out to the organization at the beginning of 2021.

He had more time to contribute to the community with his two daughters growing more independent.

"I took it upon myself to say 'you know what, it's my time to start to give back,'" said Khatri.

It's now been three months that he's been volunteering as a big brother with 12-year-old Fady Attia. It's been an "absolutely awesome experience" so far, he said.

"I encourage anyone who has the time to get out there and give back. Little brothers and sisters are looking up to people to have guidance in a world that's uncertain right now, so whatever you can give it goes a long way."

The pair often like to try new restaurants, with one of their favourite spots in Chinatown — a neighbourhood Attia had been unfamiliar with until meeting Khatri.

"We go to restaurants and we just talk and have a lot of fun and laugh," he said.

He said he's looking forward to the summer when the two will be able to go outside and get active, and appreciates having someone he can vent to.

"When we first started, I didn't tell him anything, just said hi and introduced myself," he added. "But later I was talking with him about stuff that I couldn't talk to anyone else about."

He says he's thinking about becoming a big brother himself when he becomes older.

Tillotson said she's looking forward to being able to hold more in person events as restrictions gradually start to loosen and people feel more comfortable meeting together.

Those looking to volunteer with the organization can apply through their website.

"If we could have hundreds of mentors looking for additional kids to match these mentors, it would be even better for us," Tillotson said. "It's helping them grow."