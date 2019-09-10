Watch Bianca Andreescu's coach discuss her historic U.S. Open win

Coach Sylvain Bruneau witnessed Canadian tennis history when his star pupil, Bianca Andreescu, stunned 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and capture the U.S. Open title on Saturday.

Three days later, Bruneau is back in Montreal discussing the historic moment with reporters, and it's being live streamed now on CBC Sports.

Andreescu has been on a whirlwind tour over the last few days. The 19-year-old became the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title, by beating someone viewed as the greatest female player of all time in front of a New York City crowd that was very much behind Williams.

Watch Bianca Andreescu make Canadian tennis history:

Bianca Andreescu becomes the first Canadian in history to win a Grand Slam singles title with her straight-set victory over Serena Williams. 1:45

Andreescu is the first woman to win the title in her U.S. Open debut and the first player born in the 2000s to win a tennis Grand Slam.

On Monday, she climbed 10 spots in the women's tennis rankings to a career-high world No. 5. The Mississauga, Ont., native also appeared on several U.S. TV shows, including Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

Despite missing basically four months due to a shoulder injury, this year so far, she has won more prize money (north of $6 million US) than any other female player and has tied for the most tournament wins with three.

Aside from the U.S. Open, Andreescu has won two other high-end events, in Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto, where she faced tough competition, including co-finalist Williams, who pulled out early in the final due to an injury. Andreescu is now 8-0 against top-10 players.

