BGC Dawson's snow-shovelling brigade is ready to dig out Verdun residents again this winter

Fifteen-year-olds Kathleen Sorgente Jones and Leila Bourcier are waiting for snowfall in Verdun so they can get back to work for their neighbours in need.

The pair, along with 18 other local teenagers from Beurling Academy in the southwestern Montreal borough, make up this year's snow-shoveling brigade organized by Verdun in collaboration with BGC Dawson. This will be the community centre's second year running the initiative which is designed to assist those who have limited mobility, while giving youth some work experience.

Through the program, teens receive $10 per house for each shovelling job.

Leila Bourcier (left) and Kathleen Sorgente Jones (right) in their Beurling Academy uniforms. (Submitted by Kathleen Sorgente Jones)

Sorgente Jones and Bourcier were first drawn to the brigade last winter to build up their resumés, which until then only included volunteer work. For Sorgente Jones, a self-described "shy person," the brigade is also an opportunity to develop her communication skills.

"At first, I was nervous," she said. But as she got to know the people they were helping, she felt more at ease.

"[We] would talk to them. I think that's what really helped," she said.

One of those people was 86-year-old Ann Ovenstone Duhamel. The brigade's work last year meant the difference between enjoying an occasional trip to the mall — and being stuck inside.

Duhamel broke her hip five years ago and has been using a walker ever since, making her eligible for the program. At first, she was skeptical that the girls would show up whenever it snowed.

"But sure as God, the first snowfall there they were at my door," she said.

Elliot Franco Soto clearing snow last winter. The teens were given vests to signal to others they were part of the brigade while Montreal was under red zone restrictions. (Submitted by BGC Dawson)

On snowy days, the brigade walks over to BGC Dawson after school to meet with youth co-ordinator and shovel distributor Darley Polony. Sorgente Jones and Bourcier worked as a pair to shovel two houses per day, alternating between four houses throughout the season.

"We took our time because we really wanted the people to be able to actually get out safely," said Bourcier, adding that patience became particularly important whenever there was ice hidden under the snow.

Those moments became opportunities for the girls to work on their leadership skills, said Sorgente Jones.

"We weren't afraid to step out of our comfort zone," she said. "If one of us would like slack off, [we] would tell each other, you know like, 'Yeah we gotta keep on going.'"

This made their friendship even stronger. And they say the pleasure of helping others is what has them coming back this winter.

Verdun's borough council will be working in the next few days to select who will get their lanes shovelled, prioritizing those who need it most. Duhamel hopes she will be selected for the program again.

As for Sorgente Jones, she would like to work a summer job next year, possibly in fast food, now that she is more confident when interacting with strangers.

"If I get another job and I have to communicate, it won't be as bad as I thought it would be," she said.