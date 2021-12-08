BGC Dawson's music program keeps lessons accessible to kids

During the month of December, CBC is working with BGC Dawson to showcase stories of people in our community who are making a difference for our "Make the Season Kind" campaign. For more stories and to learn more about this campaign, visit cbc.ca/bekindqc and make a donation here.

In a white room with a piano painted on the door, 15-year-old Ciaran Williams is playing drums while his music instructor, John Francom, accompanies him on the guitar. They can play anything from death metal to dad rock tunes.

Williams is one of the many students to take music lessons at BGC Dawson in Montreal's southwestern Verdun borough.

"It means a lot to me, it's a nice escape from school work and stress," he said. "The ability to come here once a week and play my heart out and pursue a passion of mine feels nice."

Francom has been teaching music at BGC Dawson since early 2020, after getting a master's degree in music education.

He's happy to be able to teach kids to play at an affordable price. Anyone with an annual membership or enrolled in the community centre's after-school programs can get music lessons after school for free. For non-members, the cost is $240 for eight weeks of lessons, on a sliding scale depending on their financial situation.

Instruments are also available to loan for students who can't afford their own.

"When I started learning, my family couldn't afford lessons. So, I had to teach myself everything on the internet," said Francom. "This was also pre-YouTube, so a lot of that was difficult."

John Francom built BGC Dawson's music program from the ground-up with virtual and in-person lessons. (Chloe Ranaldi/CBC)

When the program started at the height of the pandemic, lessons had to be offered online. Soon, Francom saw students from all over the city who wouldn't have been able to make their way to Verdun for lessons.

"What I realized is that there's a need in the community, but there's a broader need around for kids to access instruments and classes they really enjoy," said Francom.

Though kids can now get in-person lessons at BGC Dawson, virtual lessons are still offered.

On top of being fun for the students, learning music helps with long-term academic achievement, said Chad Polito, BGC Dawson's executive director.

"Because our primary goal is education, having that music component [will] help kids do better in school as well," he said.

"We've seen it increase self-esteem in the lives of kids in our program."

15-year-old Ciaran Williams sees music as a passion he'd like to pursue. (Chloe Ranaldi/CBC)

Brenda Latimer has seen music change her nine-year-old grandson's life. After going through traumatic experiences, she said her grandson found a new skip in his step and sparkle in his eye when he connected with music.

For 10-year-old Neveah Taylor, learning to play the drums makes her feel good and helps her channel her energy somewhere creative. She says she loves everything about the instrument.

"I like learning to play because it's a new thing and it's just so fun," she said. "It's fun to bang on something you're allowed to bang on."

Though a grant allowed the music closet to be filled with acoustic and electric guitars, amps, a drum kit, keyboards and some maintenance tools, the next step is to get different types of instruments and proper soundproofing, so kids can play as loud as they want, said Francom.