Beware neglectful Montreal landlords, you can now be fined more easily

With the July 1 moving day just around the corner, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced her administration's plan for taking on recalcitrant landlords.

The plan includes:

tripling the number of inspections to 31,200 over the next four years.

issuing parking ticket-like fines to landlords for housing infractions.

creating a website where tenants can get information on their building.

making fumigation reports public.

Plante said the city has already more than doubled the number of housing inspectors, hiring 13 new inspectors to bring the total to 23.

Those inspectors will now be able to issue tickets on the spot to landlords for housing-related infractions. Plante said until now, the city has had to build a case against a landlord before it could issue a fine.

When it comes to pest infestations, exterminators already have to report fumigations to the city. The mayor said that extermination data will now be public and searchable.

"We want to make information as open and available as possible," Plante said.

There is also a plan in the works to make previous building infraction data available to tenants. Plante said city housing officials are working with Montreal's information technology department to get that data online, but the mayor says not to expect it until mid-mandate.