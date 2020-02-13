'Best-case scenario': Machinist union satisfied jobs will stay in Quebec after Bombardier share sale

Bombardier's sale of its remaining shares in the A220 and A330 commercial jet program — formerly known as the C Series — to Airbus and the Quebec government is "the best-case scenario," David Chartrand says.

The representative for Quebec's division of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says he's satisfied Airbus and its subsidiary Stelia intend to keep jobs in Quebec.

The deal provides that the jobs of 360 people who construct the plane's cockpits at the plant in the Montreal borough of Ville St-Laurent are guaranteed for three years. After that, they will be transferred to Mirabel.

"Priority number one, absolutely, was to keep those jobs here in Quebec and make sure … our members continue to benefit from those jobs," Chartrand said.

He said he's confident the jobs are safe as long as Airbus continues to sell airplanes, and that Airbus and Stelia assured him the union's collective agreement will remain in place.

Deal secures 3,300 Quebec jobs, Airbus says

Bombardier has been reorganizing its business to try and pay off a multibillion-dollar deficit.

The union is in discussions to ensure the same work conditions for the more than 360 workers at the plant in Ville St-Laurent, Chartrand says.

Airbus says the deal secures 3,300 jobs in Quebec.

Under the deal, Airbus will hold a 75 per cent stake in the commercial jet program. The Quebec government will have 25 per cent.

Quebec Premier François Legault said in a statement he's satisfied they were able to reach this agreement.

Bombardier released its latest financial statement Thursday. The company incurred losses of $1.6 billion US, or close to $2.3 billion Cdn, in the last quarter.