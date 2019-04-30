Lawyers for former national ski coach Bertrand Charest want charges tossed

Lawyers for former national ski coach Bertrand Charest argued before the Quebec's Court of Appeal Tuesday that Charest's conviction for the sexual abuse of teenage skiers who were in his charge should be tossed out, or their client should get a new trial.

Charest was found guilty in 2017 of 37 sex-related charges involving nine women who had accused him of abuse that occurred more than 20 years earlier. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The women were between the ages of 12 and 19 at the time of the offences, and Charest had been overseeing their careers.

The Crown has already conceded that 20 of the 37 counts Charest was convicted of should be thrown out, due to insufficient evidence or technical mistakes, and it has acknowledged that it cannot prove some of the victims were minors in the case of some of the sexual exploitation charges.

It's arguing the other 17 counts for which Charest was found guilty should stand, while Charest should be tried again for some of the others.

Louis Belleau, Charest's lawyer, argued that the Crown's admissions call into question Charest's convictions on all the charges, as well as the severity of the sentence.

"The abundance of errors shows that Charest did not have a trial that conformed with the rule of law," Belleau said.

Charest was released from prison in March after serving part of his sentence, pending the outcome of this appeal.

'Not Charles Manson or Jim Jones'

Belleau argued that the trial judge, Quebec court Judge Sylvain Lépine, was supposed to be a "gatekeeper" for the rule of law, but he didn't scrutinize each of the charges closely enough.

He argued Lépine treated all of the accusations against Charest in the same way, despite the fact that each case was different, in terms of the age of the victims, the severity of the abuse and the degree of consent of the complainants.

Belleau said that Charest was not "Charles Manson or Jim Jones." He said it was wrong to conclude his client abused every skier he'd ever coached.

He said that while some of the cases included sexual activity that was clearly not consensual, he said there were other cases where there was "apparent consent," but the trial judge failed to distinguish between such cases.

"Fifteen-year-olds — or even 12-year-olds — aren't entirely incapable of consent in the eyes of the law," Belleau argued.

"We're not talking about a nursery," he said, referring to Charest's ski program.

"We can't make a global portrait that each case of abuse was the same."

Belleau also questioned whether the Crown adequately proved the fact, introduced during trial, that Charest impregnated one of his victims and then later drove her to get an abortion.

"The causal link between Charest and the pregnancy was not established," Belleau said.

He argued the Crown should have asked the complainant during trial if she had had sex with anyone else during this period, rather than simply taking her word for it. Belleau called "a hole in the evidence."

Crown says Charest was controlling, 'all-powerful' coach

Crown lawyer Alexis Marcotte-Bélanger argued that in Charest's case, context is very important.

He noted the victims were all high-level athletes, and Charest was an "all-powerful" coach who controlled many aspects of their lives.

He also noted the big age difference between Charest and his victims — and the fact that they were vulnerable and isolated young women at the time the abuses occurred.

Marcotte-Bélanger said the Crown's concession that some of the convictions should be thrown out for technical reasons does not change the basic facts of the case, overall.