Bernard Landry's state funeral held at Notre-Dame Basilica today

Quebec's political and intellectual élite from both sides of the nationalist divide and citizens from all walks of life will gather at Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal at 2 p.m. for the state funeral of Bernard Landry.

Landry, the premier of Quebec from 2001 until 2003 and an indefatigable champion of sovereignty, died at his home in Varennes, Que., one week ago, of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 81.

After lying in state in the Salon Rouge at the National Assembly in Quebec City, where he worked for so many years as a ministerial aide, a backbencher, a cabinet minister, and finally, as premier before being returned to Opposition, Landry's funeral cortège arrived at Notre-Dame Basilica Monday.

His casket, draped in Quebec's fleur-de-lys, was carried into the basilica by an honour guard of officers from the Sûreté du Québec.

People line up to pay their respect to former Quebec premier Bernard Landry, who died last week, during a public viewing at Notre Dame basilica in Montreal on Monday. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

Many Quebecers filed past to pay their final respects.

"We salute a great Quebecer, a Quebecer who served Quebec," said fellow sovereignist stalwart and former premier Pauline Marois, who served alongside Landry for many years and vied for the PQ leadership against him.

"The face of Quebec is different today because of Bernard Landry: the economic face, the face of Quebec's regions," she said. "It's his faith in Quebec and his commitment to Quebecers" that drove his commitment.

Former Liberal premier Jean Charest was also among the dignitaries to pay homage to his former political opponent Monday.

"Mr. Landry had a lot of intelligence and talent," Charest said.

Former Quebec premier Pauline Marois and her husband Claude Blanchet offer their condolences to Chantal Renaud, wife of former Quebec premier Bernard Landry, during the public viewing Monday. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

Flags at half-mast

Quebec flags on all public buildings will be at half-mast until dusk Tuesday.

Montreal City Hall will be completely dark tonight, as a sign of mourning.

On Saturday, City Hall had been lit in blue lights as an homage to the former Parti Québécois leader.

Ce samedi, l'hôtel de Ville de Montréal sera éclairé en bleu pour un dernier hommage à l'ancien premier ministre du Québec Bernard Landry.<a href="https://t.co/2Fqm4MACZP">https://t.co/2Fqm4MACZP</a> <a href="https://t.co/A0dFEwnILn">pic.twitter.com/A0dFEwnILn</a> —@MTL_Ville

After he left politics in 2005, abruptly giving up his post as Parti Québécois leader after a lukewarm confidence vote, Landry returned to a teaching post at the Université du Quebec à Montréal (UQAM).

The UQAM Foundation announced Monday that it has created a fund in his memory, the Bernard-Landry Fund, which will provide scholarships to UQAM students.

"Mr. Landry had expressed the desire to create a fund to support students," UQAM Foundation spokesperson Katrina Côté Girard said.