Top Montreal official Benoit Dorais apologizes for speeding

Montreal's second most powerful municipal politician has apologized for driving 171 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, after news broke that he was ticketed by police for the offence back in April.

Benoit Dorais, chair of Montreal's executive committee and mayor of the Sud-Ouest borough, told reporters Friday that he was caught speeding on Highway 35 just before midnight.

Dorais called the incident an "error in judgment" and said that he regretted it.

"I recognize that it was a mistake. Of course that's an inappropriate behaviour," he said.

He said this is the ninth speeding ticket he's gotten in 25 years, adding that it won't happen again.

Despite calls from the opposition for Dorais to step down, he said he's staying put.

"I have the capacity to continue, I have good judgment. The mayor of Montreal has confidence in me," Dorais said.

Dorais said that he told Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante about the ticket when he received it in April.

He said that the city's administration will continue to work on the Vision Zero road safety project — the city's three-year plan to eliminate cyclist and pedestrian deaths by reducing speed limits.

Dorais also apologized in a Facebook post, Thursday evening.

"I've admitted my wrongs and I accept the consequences, like any other citizen," Dorais wrote. "This isn't the type of behaviour I wish to encourage among my fellow citizens."