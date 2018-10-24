Beloved Hudson second-hand clothing store stays open despite fire

Janet Ellerbeck stands outside La NOVA boutique, staring at what's left of the storage shed after somebody set fire to it early Saturday morning.

"We just have to go on."

In between speaking with firefighters and insurance appraisers, the retiree organizes incoming donations and makes her way between La NOVA, a second-hand clothing shop, and Maison NOVA down Main Road.

Provincial police are investigating the fire as a case of arson.

"All the work we do, and people do this to us," Ellerback said, holding back tears.

"We give back the money to the local community. To do this to a charity, I cannot express how bad I feel."

Many clothes were destroyed in the fire, and others were unsalvageable due to smoke damage. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Community fixture

La NOVA Boutique has been a fixture in Hudson Village for the past ten years.

Spearheaded by Ellerbeck, the store and its sister furniture store down the street is run strictly by volunteers. All proceeds go to a variety of health services provided by NOVA Hudson and its four nurses.

Ellerbeck estimates the store has managed to raise almost $1 million in its decade-long existence.

"It survives on donations and without the [volunteer] staff, we couldn't do it," she said.

Most of the clothing items in the back of the store, near the destroyed shed, are unsalvageable due to smoke damage.

"We're relying on new stock to come in to be able to continue," Ellerbeck said.

All the people working at the boutique are volunteers. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

The silver lining

As soon as the store opened again on Tuesday, donations came in fast and furious.

The owner of a building across the street lent the boutique storage space, and an arts boutique loaned out its clothing racks.

And the show will go on for La NOVA Boutique's annual fashion fundraiser.

"Luckily, all the models had gone home with their clothes, so they weren't damaged," Ellerbeck said.

The fundraiser is set to take place on Oct. 29.