Bell Media axes VRAK, the French-language youth TV channel based in Montreal

Bell Media announced Friday that it will cease operating VRAK, a French-language television channel based in Montreal, as of Oct. 1.

The channel has been offering programming geared toward Quebec's youth for the past 23 years.

In a news release, Bell Media said "significant challenges" within the Canadian media industry are partially to blame for the closure.

"The regulatory framework with which broadcasters must comply is outdated and does not take current challenges into account," said the Canadian media conglomerate on Friday.

The company also notes that its competitor, Vidéotron, recently announced its decision to no longer offer the VRAK channel to its subscribers.

"Bell Media must therefore reassess the range of programming offered to its customers to comply with its objective of aligning the offer with its revenue potential," the release reads.

VRAK got its start as Le Canal Famille — The Family Channel — in 1988, distributed by a Vidéotron subsidiary. It changed its named to VRAK.TV in 2001, was bought by Bell Media in 2013 and switched its audience focus to the 13-to-35 age group in 2016.

"VRAK is a unifying, entertaining and contemporary specialty channel that has left its mark on several generations of Quebec viewers," said Karine Moses, senior vice-president of content and news at Bell Media.

While ending VRAK's operations was not a decision Bell Media wanted to make, "there just aren't enough viewers anymore," Moses said.

Viewers will be able to watch the current seasons of on-air series until midnight on Oct. 1.