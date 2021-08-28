Police watchdog investigating after woman found unconscious following arrest in Quebec City

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a woman was found unconscious at a Quebec City police station.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) issued a release saying Quebec City police officers arrested a 59-year old woman for impaired driving on Friday.

The woman was brought to the police station and allegedly placed in a room to communicate with a lawyer.

The watchdog says officers later found the woman unconscious. She was taken to hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Four officers with the BEI have been assigned to investigate the case.

The BEI is called in to investigate any incident involving police in which someone is seriously hurt or killed, or suffers any sort of injury after an officer uses a weapon.