BEI investigating after man jumps out of window during police chase

Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating after a 23-year-old man allegedly leapt out of a window during a police chase in Montreal Wednesday evening.

Montreal police say they were about to arrest the man near the corner of Sherbrooke and Messier streets when he tried to flee.

They pursued the suspect to the second storey of a building. The man then jumped out of a window.

Montreal police say the man got up and tried to flee again. Officers intercepted and arrested the man, who lost consciousness shortly after.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) investigates when a person is seriously injured or dies over during a police intervention in Quebec.

Eight BEI investigators have been tasked with investigating this event and determining whether the information provided by Montreal police is accurate.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch through its website.

The incident is the 31st investigation by the BEI this year.