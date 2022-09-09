BEI investigating after man dies during RCMP intervention in Terrebonne

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man died during a federal police intervention in Terrebonne.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says it has launched the investigation following a request from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

According to the BEI's initial report, RCMP officers arrived at a home on Foucault Street on Tuesday, around 2:13 p.m., to arrest a man wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Members from the RCMP's Emergency Response Team were reportedly involved in the operation.

The BEI says during the intervention, a 42-year-old man was found unresponsive in the residence. He was later pronounced dead.

According BEI spokesperson Guy Lapointe, the RCMP said he had self-inflicted wounds.

Lapointe says the BEI will be investigating the circumstances of the police intervention, including what led up to it, how long it lasted and what tactics were used.

Lapointe says this is an unusual case, as the Quebec police watchdog can normally only investigate provincial police forces — not federal agencies — unless a request is made.

Five BEI investigators are looking into the case.