Police officer among 3 left unconscious in cannabis store altercations

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a series of altercations that started inside a cannabis store in Montreal's west end, and left three people unconscious, including a police officer.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, a man who appeared to be intoxicated physically assaulted another man inside the Société québécoise du cannabis store on Queen Mary Road in the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough, according to the information provided to the province's police watchdog, also known as the BEI.

Once Montreal police arrived, the man who started the initial fight is said to have assaulted one of the officers. More officers showed up, and they unsuccessfully tried to neutralize him with a telescopic stick, according to the press release from the BEI.

The man is said to have suffered a head injury during the altercation with police and he was eventually handcuffed. He was unconscious while being transported to hospital.

The BEI's statement does not specify how he was injured. The police watchdog has assigned eight investigators to verify the initial information that was provided.

The seriousness of the man and the officer's injuries are not known.