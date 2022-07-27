RCMP officer shot dead by Quebec police, woman and teen seriously injured in home

Quebec police killed an RCMP officer this morning who had allegedly seriously injured a woman and a teenager inside his home.

The province's police watchdog is investigating after the man was killed in a police intervention overnight in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on Montreal's South Shore.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said local police received an emergency call Wednesday, just after 2 a.m. It says a man called 911, reporting he had "committed the unthinkable."

According to the BEI, when officers arrived at the home on Biat Street, a man confronted them with a knife.

Shots were fired and the man, 48, was hit by at least one bullet, the BEI said. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Tasha Adams confirmed that one of its officers died as a result of the incident, but she would not confirm his identity.

When police entered the home, they also found a woman and a teenager who had both been seriously injured, the BEI said. The two were taken to hospital and are in serious condition.

Quebec provincial police are helping with the investigation along with six BEI officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police watchdog.