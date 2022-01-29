Quebec City officer charged with assault after investigation by police watchdog

A Quebec City police officer has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm after an independent investigation by the province's police watchdog.

Jacob Picard, a 27-year-old with the Service de Police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ), was charged after an investigation into two controversial interventions last year, which was requested by the SPVQ.

In the first incident, an officer could be seen violently shoving a civilian through a doorway and headlong into a wall. The incident was captured on a nearby security camera.

The man, Mathieu Gamache, said the altercation — which took place a year ago today — left him with a concussion and long-lasting symptoms. Gamache is currently seeking nearly $400,000 in damages from both the city and the officer involved.

Later, on Nov. 20, that same officer was involved in another controversial intervention. In a video shot on Grande Allée Street, the officer is heard swearing and threatening to pepper-spray a man before shoving him into a police car.

CBC News has reached out to the office of Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, also known by its French acronym DPCP, but has not yet received a response.

A spokesperson for the SPVQ said they're aware of the charges and that Picard is currently assigned to administrative duties.

Picard is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Nov. 28.