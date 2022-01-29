Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Quebec City officer charged with assault after investigation by police watchdog

Jacob Picard, a 27-year-old Quebec City police officer, was charged after an investigation into two incidents, which occurred on Oct. 17 and Nov. 20 of last year.

Charges appear related 2 incidents captured on camera last year

Laura Marchand · CBC News ·
Surveillance footage from Oct. 17 shows a man being shoved through a doorway and hitting his head on a wall by officers, after police detained him for not following public health measures inside the District Saint-Joseph restaurant. (District Saint-Joseph)

A Quebec City police officer has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm after an independent investigation by the province's police watchdog.

Jacob Picard, a 27-year-old with the Service de Police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ), was charged after an investigation into two controversial interventions last year, which was requested by the SPVQ.

In the first incident, an officer could be seen violently shoving a civilian through a doorway and headlong into a wall. The incident was captured on a nearby security camera.

The man, Mathieu Gamache, said the altercation — which took place a year ago today — left him with a concussion and long-lasting symptoms. Gamache is currently seeking nearly $400,000 in damages from both the city and the officer involved. 

Later, on Nov. 20, that same officer was involved in another controversial intervention. In a video shot on Grande Allée Street, the officer is heard swearing and threatening to pepper-spray a man before shoving him into a police car.

CBC News has reached out to the office of Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, also known by its French acronym DPCP, but has not yet received a response.

A spokesperson for the SPVQ said they're aware of the charges and that Picard is currently assigned to administrative duties.

Picard is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Nov. 28.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now