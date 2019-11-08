Police watchdog investigating after 2 severely injured during chase in Prévost

Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating after two people were seriously injured in a car crash during a police intervention in Prévost in the Laurentians late Thursday night.

Provincial police say they were pursuing the 26-year-old driver on Highway 117 southbound when the vehicle collided with another car. He was driving in the opposite direction of traffic.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say they are waiting for an update on the condition of the person in the other car.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) investigates when a person is seriously injured or dies during a police intervention in Quebec.

Eight BEI investigators have been tasked with investigating this event and determining whether the information provided by provincial police is accurate. Two traffic collision reconstruction experts from Montreal police will be assisting.

The incident is the 32nd investigation by the BEI this year and comes just a day after the organization was called in for a seperate incident in Montreal.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch through its website.