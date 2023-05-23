Police watchdog investigating after motorist dies in Boucherville car chase

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a motorist died in a car chase with police near Boucherville early Monday morning.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said it is looking into the circumstances surrounding an intervention involving Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

According to information provided to the BEI, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police officers received a 911 call at around 3:35 a.m. and arrived at the scene of what they said might have been a car theft.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police pursued the vehicle on the highway and allegedly asked for backup at around 4 a.m.

The SQ officers responded to the call for assistance and installed a spike strip near Route 116, but the fleeing motorist bypassed the strip and continued on Highway 30 toward the ramp for Highway 20, where it swerved and crashed, according to the watchdog.

The driver was subsequently transported to hospital and declared dead.

The BEI investigation was announced at 4:45 a.m.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to the case, working in collaboration with the SQ and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police. The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) will play a supporting role.

The BEI investigates cases when someone who is not a police officer is injured or dies during a police operation.