Five injured in Old Montreal shootout involving police, watchdog opens investigation

An early-morning shootout in Montreal's Old Port has left five people injured, including a police officer and a suspect who was reportedly exchanging gunfire with police.

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into the incident. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes said the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, after police were called to respond to a noise complaint near the Clocktower Quay.

Three police officers responded to the call. They told the BEI that a 33-year-old man started shooting in their direction, hitting one of the officers.

Police say they then returned fire and hit the suspect.

Three other people present were also struck by gunfire.

Urgences Santé said the people five people injured were taken to hospital; one had injuries the ambulance service described as serious.

Eight BEI investigators and two forensic identification technicians from the Sûreté du Québec have opened an investigation into the shooting.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the event to reach out via its website, www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.