Quebec police watchdog investigates fatal Longueuil police intervention

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a Longueuil police intervention after a man died Monday morning.

The Bureau d'enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says Longueuil police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting a fight between two men armed with sticks in a parking lot on Cousineau Boulevard.

According to initial reports, the first police officer to arrive found a man, 41, with a stick. That man then allegedly tried to confront the officer and lost consciousness during the ensuing altercation.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Five BEI investigators are looking into the case.