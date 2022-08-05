Quebec police watchdog investigating after car chase leaves teen bystander in critical condition

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a police intervention in Laval that left a teenage bystander in critical condition.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says on Aug. 5, a little after midnight, two Laval police officers tried to intercept a vehicle that had violated the Highway Safety Code in the Chomedey sector.

According to preliminary reports, the driver, an 18-year-old man, reportedly refused to stop and a police chase ensued.

The BEI says during the chase, the vehicle was travelling at high speed on Saint-Martin West Boulevard, heading east.

The vehicle allegedly collided with a scooter at the intersection of Saint-Martin West Boulevard and du Couvent Street.

The BEI says the 15-year-old driving the scooter was seriously injured upon impact. He was taken to a hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition.

Laval police reportedly took the driver of the getaway vehicle into custody.

Six BEI investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident.