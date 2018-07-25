Skip to Main Content
Quebec's police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting in Lac-Brome

Sûreté du Québec police officers opened fire on an armed man early Wednesday

The SQ opened fire on an armed man in Lac-Brome early Wednesday morning. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI) is looking into the death of a man in the town of Lac-Brome following a Sûreté du Québec police intervention early Wednesday morning.

The BEI said police were called to an address on Elson Street in a commercial area of the Eastern Townships town around 1:20 a.m. 

The 911 caller reported a man was walking around armed with a gun.

A statement released by the BEI around 5 a.m. says that police tried to intervene but the man became "threatening," and that police opened fire.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, died as a result.

Eight investigators from the police watchdog have taken over the case and are working in collaboration with Montreal Police technicians.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the bureau.

The town of Lac-Brome is located 95 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

