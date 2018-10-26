BEI opens investigation into 'detonation' that killed woman in Kuujjuaq

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau of independent investigations (BEI), is taking over a case in Kuujjuaq involving the death of a 19-year-old woman.

The BEI said Kativik regional police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. Friday concerning a woman who was armed and barricaded inside a building.

Police tried to negotiate with the woman, the BEI said in a statement, but once they had the building surrounded, they reported hearing a "detonation" inside.

Officers entered the building and found the woman dead.

Six investigators from the BEI are taking over the case, working with two technicians from the Sûreté du Québec.

They ask that anyone with information about this incident contact them via the agency's website, www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.

The BEI investigates any incident involving police and a civilian in which the civilian is seriously injured or killed.