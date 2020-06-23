Quebec police watchdog investigating after man shot dead by provincial police

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed during a police intervention in the Lanaudière region Monday night.

According to the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), provincial police were called to a home in Lavaltrie just before 8:20 p.m. to respond to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

The woman pressed charges against the man, so the officers took him outside, the BEI preliminary report states.

As they approached the police vehicle, the man asked to return inside to retrieve his wallet and some of his belongings, and one of the officers escorted him, the report says.

As they entered the home, the man grabbed a knife and injured himself. The officer shot him, the BEI said.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Montreal police service will be assisting the BEI in its investigation.

Man injured in Montreal

The BEI has also launched a separate investigation after a 48-year-old man was injured in a Montreal police intervention Monday night.

According to the bureau's initial report, Montreal police arrested the man at around 8 p.m. in connection with an assault.

Officers brought him to the detention centre in Saint-Léonard, where, a few hours later, he started hitting his head on cell walls, cutting himself and bleeding badly, the report says.

The BEI says police then tried to subdue him using a stun gun without success.

Officers called for help from the Intervention Group and Urgences-santé and a stun gun was then used for a second time.

The man was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger.

The BEI investigates whenever someone is killed or injured during a police operation.