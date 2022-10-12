Quebec police watchdog launches investigation after Cree teen dies in Waswanipi

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a Cree teen in Waswanipi after a joint Eeyou Eenou Police Force and provincial police intervention.

According to initial reports from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a citizen contacted emergency services on Oct. 9 around 4:30 a.m. to report a woman in distress, possibly intoxicated. The woman was reportedly lying on the ground, near a school in Waswanipi.

In a news release, the BEI says officers from the Eeyou Eenou Police Force and the Sûreté du Québec went to the site and conducted checks. Apparently, they left after not finding the woman.

Around 7:30 a.m., other citizens reportedly found the body of a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Five BEI investigators are assigned to the case.