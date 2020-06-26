3 police officers charged following investigations by Quebec's police watchdog

Three more officers have been charged following investigations led by Quebec's police watchdog, bringing the total tally of officers charged with crimes following investigations by the independent body to six.

CBC News confirmed the officers' identities and charges with Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions after the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI) quietly updated the number of officers charged following investigations on its website.

The BEI website currently says five officers have been charged, but a spokesperson for Quebec's prosecution service said that number is out of date, and a sixth officer has recently been charged.

As Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI has a dual mandate.

First, it investigates accusations of illegal activity by police officers.

Second, it investigates after a civilian is seriously hurt or killed during a police intervention.

Since its creation in 2016, the investigations leading to charges have been tied to allegations of illegal activity.

There have been 172 investigations into alleged police brutality after civilians were hurt or killed during police interventions, including the investigations that followed deaths of Pierre Coriolan and Nicholas Gibbs , but to date, no charges have ever been laid.

Officers charged in three different regions

The three officers facing charges come from different regions. Their alleged crimes are varied.

Mathieu Paré of the Kativik Regional Police Force has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a weapon, including one count of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

One count of obstruction of justice.

One count of counselling someone to commit an indictable offence.

Pierre Luc Tremblay of the Régie Intermunicipale de Police Roussillon has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and Larry Jock of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service was charged with one count of assault.

Neither the BEI nor the individual police organizations would give any additional information regarding what allegations led to the investigations and subsequent charges. The police organizations each declined to comment, saying that the cases are before the court.

The other three officers charged following BEI investigations were all charged with sexual assault.

The BEI is an arm's-length organization that was created as an independent body to help improve the public's confidence in policing.

Police killings used to be investigated by officers from a different police service. The BEI was created, in part, to end the perception of police bias in these investigations.