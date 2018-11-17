Passerby severely injured after Montreal police chase ends in series of collisions

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) says a 42-year-old woman was severely injured after she was hit by a police cruiser during a chase on Sherbrooke Street East earlier today.

The BEI has taken over the investigation into the incident, which happened just before 11 a.m. near the corner of Place de Léry in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The watchdog says Montreal police pursued a black hatchback that had failed to stop for Quebec provincial police on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The car went east on Sherbrooke Street after getting off the bridge, with several police cars on its tail.

"During the chase, the car hit several other vehicles, including SPVM patrol cars," the BEI said in a statement.

The pursuit ended after Montreal police tried to force the car to stop, according to the statement. The BEI says one of the patrol cars was crashed into and hit the woman, who had been standing nearby.

It is unclear whether the suspect's vehicle hit the patrol car.

The hatchback struck a lamppost. The driver, who was lightly injured, was taken into custody.

The BEI says eight of its investigators will look into the incident. It investigates any incident involving police in which someone is hurt or killed or where police use their weapon.