BEI launches investigation after man found unconscious in Montreal police cell

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) has launched an investigation into how a 51-year-old man sustained serious injuries while in Montreal police custody.

The man was found unconscious in a cell at the SPVM's west operations centre in Saint-Laurent around 12:20 p.m. today, the BEI said in a statement, based on preliminary information it has received.

He had been placed in the cell around 10:45 a.m., shortly after he was arrested by police.

The man was sharing the cell with another detainee, the BEI said.

Efforts were made to try to resuscitate the man after he was found unconscious. He was then transported to hospital and is in critical condition.

Eight BEI investigators have been assigned to look into what happened, and two Sûreté du Québec officers will assist in the investigation.

The BEI investigates any incident involving police and a civilian in which the civilian is seriously injured or killed or is injured when an officer uses a firearm.