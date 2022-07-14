Police watchdog investigating after 2 wounded by gunshots in downtown Montreal

Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating after shots were fired in downtown Montreal, wounding both a man and a police officer.

According to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), police say they were called to Cabot Square, located next to the Atwater metro station, just before midnight on Wednesday. The caller reported a conflict with a man who appeared to be armed.

Montreal police claim that they found the man on the scene with a firearm, but said he was not cooperating with officers and attempted to flee.

When officers gave chase, they say they were fired upon. One police officer was struck with a bullet in the leg.

Police say they temporarily lost sight of the man, before finding him in an alley near Hope Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard. Police say he also suffered a leg injury, but could not confirm if it was a gunshot wound.

The BEI says it has assigned six investigators to the incident, with support from the provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec. Any witnesses are encouraged to come forward.