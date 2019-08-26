BEI to investigate after motorcyclist injured in Quebec City police chase

Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the BEI, says it will investigate after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a police chase in Quebec City Sunday morning.

According to the BEI's preliminary information, Quebec police officers were following a motorcycle on which two passengers were seated on Sunday morning.

The motorcycle driver reportedly accelerated quickly, and the officers lost sight of them.

A little while later, police found the damaged motorcycle and injured passenger.

The driver was later apprehended during a police chase.

The eight BEI investigators who have been tasked with investigating this event will have to determine whether this information is accurate.

The BEI could not say whether the driver was also injured.