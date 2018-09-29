BEI investigating death of intoxicated man struck by car after police let him walk next to road

Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car in the Mauricie region after provincial police officers allowed him to walk on the side of a road while intoxicated.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Friday in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, according to the initial findings of the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

Paramedics called the Sûreté du Québec to help them deal with an intoxicated man, the BEI said, and two SQ officers arrived on the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the man was transported to hospital, the police watchdog said.

Just after midnight Saturday, the man decided to leave the hospital and police were informed.

About 30 minutes later, two other SQ officers found the man walking on the side of a road. The officers allowed him to continue walking, the BEI said.

At 12:54 a.m., a motorist called 911 to report that she had hit something.

The man had been hit by that vehicle, the BEI said, and he was reported dead in hospital around 1:30 a.m.

8 enquêteurs ont été chargés d'enquêter sur l'événement survenu à Louiseville. HAP 08 h 30. <a href="https://t.co/faGR1jVZti">https://t.co/faGR1jVZti</a> —@BEIQc

Eight BEI investigators will examine what happened, and Montreal police are sending two experts to help in that investigation.

The BEI is called in to investigate any incident involving police in which someone is hurt or killed or where police use their weapon.

It is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the BEI through its website.