BEI investigating fatal crash after police chase in Sorel-Tracy

Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI) has launched an investigation after a police chase in Sorel-Tracy ended with the death of a 20-year-old man Tuesday morning.

The BEI says preliminary information it obtained shows the 20-year-old driver crashed into a parked vehicle after failing to pull over for Quebec provincial police.

The man was killed in the impact.

Radio-Canada photographs taken at the scene of the crash show the SUV appears to have crashed into the back of a large flatbed truck.

The bureau says the chase started after police tried to pull the SUV driver over because of a traffic violation.

During the chase, the driver allegedly tried to outmanoeuvre police by taking a dirt road, but a police car was at the other end of the road.

The BEI says the chase happened after Quebec provincial police attempted to pull an SUV over because of a traffic violation. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The BEI says part of its investigation will involve looking into whether the sequence of events police provided is accurate.

It has appointed eight of its investigators to look into what happened. The BEI also asked for support from Montreal's police service, which is providing a forensic identification expert and two collision reconstruction experts.

The BEI is called in to investigate any incident involving police in which someone is hurt or killed or where police use their weapon.