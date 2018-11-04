Quebec's police watchdog investigating after man injured in overnight Montreal car chase

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), an institutional police watchdog, is investigating after a 30-year-old man was seriously injured in an overnight police chase in Montreal.

According to preliminary information, the man who was injured could have been involved in three separate collisions, Sunday night.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a driver stopped a police cruiser to report a vehicle that he said struck his vehicle, according to a news release from the BEI.

The Montreal police officer, with lights and sirens activated, approached the vehicle that was pointed out to him , the BEI said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled, running two red lights and colliding with another civilian vehicle, the BEI said.

The police officer stopped and went to help the occupants of the vehicle that had been struck. Soon after, the officer saw the suspect driver collide with another vehicle before crashing into a tree, according to the BEI.

He was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

It is currently unclear where in Montreal the incidents took place.

Eight BEI officers will work with Quebec provincial police to investigate the events.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the BEI through its website.