BEI investigating car accident in Blainville

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a serious car crash in connection with a police intervention on Sunday afternoon in Blainville, in the Laurentians.

An officer attempted to intercept a vehicle for dangerous driving around 6 p.m. when the driver accelerated, according to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

Police say the officer wanted to check the car's license plates because the car was reported stolen.

After being chased by police, the driver hit a concrete block at full-speed near the intersection of Boulevard Industriel and Rolland-Brière road. Two of the four passengers, including the driver, were seriously injured.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is carrying out a parallel investigation into the incident.