BEI investigating after Lévis police shoot teen at youth centre
Lévis police had been called to youth centre for teen in crisis, carrying knife
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after police in Lévis, Que. shot and injured a teenager Thursday.
The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) says the boy had left a youth centre armed with a knife.
The BEI is charged with looking into any case where a person other than an officer dies, is seriously injured or injured by a firearm during a police intervention.
A news release with preliminary information published by the BEI states police were called to the youth centre at 5:20 p.m. about a teenager in crisis.
It says police tried to calm the teen, but he instead took flight. Other officers joined in the intervention and, according to what police told the BEI, the youth turned on them with the knife.
That's when one of them shot him in the upper body, the BEI said. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The first step of any BEI investigation is to determine if the preliminary information is accurate. Quebec City police will be supporting the investigation.
Eight BEI investigators were at the scene Thursday evening, cordoning off Guillaume-Couture Boulevard where the shooting took place.
Anyone who witnessed the event is being asked to contact the BEI.
Speaking to Radio-Canada, Lévis police spokesperson Const. Christian Cantin said the officer who shot the teen will receive any psychological support he needs.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.