BEI investigating after Lévis police shoot teen at youth centre

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after police in Lévis, Que. shot and injured a teenager Thursday.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) says the boy had left a youth centre armed with a knife.

The BEI is charged with looking into any case where a person other than an officer dies, is seriously injured or injured by a firearm during a police intervention.

A news release with preliminary information published by the BEI states police were called to the youth centre at 5:20 p.m. about a teenager in crisis.

It says police tried to calm the teen, but he instead took flight. Other officers joined in the intervention and, according to what police told the BEI, the youth turned on them with the knife.

That's when one of them shot him in the upper body, the BEI said. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first step of any BEI investigation is to determine if the preliminary information is accurate. Quebec City police will be supporting the investigation.

Eight BEI investigators were at the scene Thursday evening, cordoning off Guillaume-Couture Boulevard where the shooting took place.

Anyone who witnessed the event is being asked to contact the BEI.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, Lévis police spokesperson Const. Christian Cantin said the officer who shot the teen will receive any psychological support he needs.