Police watchdog investigates Nunavik woman's death

Quebec's police watchdog says it is investigating after a woman died in police custody Friday evening in the province's northern Nunavik region.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), which investigates all in-custody deaths in Quebec, says the 39-year-old woman died at a police station in the village of Puvirnituq, Que., on Hudson's Bay.

In a news release the BEI said the woman was arrested by the Nunavik police over a municipal bylaw infraction. Officers then found the woman unconscious in a cell shortly after 7 p.m., the watchdog wrote.

She is the second woman to die in the custody of Nunavik police this year. In March a 33-year-old woman died in a police station in the village of Akulivik on Hudson's Bay.

