Man shot, injured after police open fire in Montréal-Nord
The man had a knife and was trying to enter a fire station in Montréal-Nord, BEI says
Quebec's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was shot and injured during a police operation in Montréal-Nord Sunday morning.
According to the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), at around 6:45 a.m., a man armed with a knife tried to enter a fire station on the corner of Rolland Boulevard and Pascal Street.
Officers at the scene tried to communicate with him, but the man refused to co-operate and charged at them with the knife, the BEI news release says.
That's when officers shot the man, who was taken to hospital but is expected to survive, the BEI says.
Investigators from the police watchdog will work with provincial police to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
The agency steps in whenever someone is killed or injured during a police operation.
