No charges against police in case of Île–Bizard man who died during intervention

Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) announced Friday it won't lay charges in the case of a Montreal man who died during a police intervention two years ago.

The announcement comes following an investigation conducted by Quebec's Bureau of independent investigations (BEI), the agency that investigates any case in which a person is injured or killed during a police operation.

Koray Kevin Celik was pronounced dead in hospital in the early morning of March 6, 2017, after a police intervention in the Île–Bizard home where he lived with his parents and siblings.

His parents had called police for assistance, saying their son was intoxicated and in crisis. At around 2 a.m., four officers arrived at the family's Île–Bizard home.

According to a statement from the DPCP, Celik was aggressive towards police, and officers eventually brought him to the ground.

They realized he was unconscious and tried to revive him at the scene. Celik died in hospital.

The DPCP, said Friday the final autopsy report indicates the death is attributable to cardio-respiratory arrest caused by intoxication.

It also says the force the officers used that night was justified under Article 25 of the Criminal Code, which allows police officers to use force on "reasonable grounds."

"In this case, the intervention was legal and was based primarily on the duty imposed on the police to ensure the safety of persons," the DPCP said in its statement.

"Moreover, the force used by the police was not likely to cause serious injury or death."

The family has taken issue with the BEI's report and is suing the bureau. The $50,000 lawsuit alleges the BEI acted unlawfully when it published a one-sided account of the intervention.