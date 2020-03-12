BEI investigating after Montreal police shoot, kill man in Hochelaga

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a Montreal police officer shot and killed a 54-year-old man after responding to a domestic dispute call in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Wednesday night.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) said a 911 call was made just before midnight about a family conflict that was escalating on d'Orléans Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, one of the officers entered the apartment through the back door. He found the man inside brandishing a knife, threatening his partner and the officer.

The officer opened fire. The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The first step of any BEI investigation is to determine if the preliminary information is accurate. Eight BEI investigators will investigate the event, with two Sûreté du Québec forensic technicians assisting them.

Anyone who witnessed the event is being asked to contact the BEI.