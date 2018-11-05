Quebec forces routinely break law requiring officers to report independently to police watchdog: BEI head

Human rights and anti-police brutality groups have made public a series of letters that they say shows Quebec's system of investigating deaths and injuries at the hands of police is seriously flawed.

The 10 letters, written by Madeleine Giauque, the head of the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), were obtained through an access to information request.

The letters, sent to the directors of the Montreal police, Laval police, the Sûreté du Québec and the Kativik regional police force, raise concerns about several cases where officers were left together, without supervision, to write up their version of the events before handing them over to the BEI.

The law governing the BEI requires that officers must write their accounts of an incident independently.

The groups — the Ligue des droits et libertés, the Réseau d'aide aux personnes seules et itinérantes de Montréal (RAPSIM), the Coalition contre la Répression et les Abus Policiers and the CSN labour federation's central council for metropolitan Montreal — say the letters raise serious concerns about the BEI's ability to carry out effective investigations.

SPVM says it has changed its practice

Last week, the family of Nicholas Gibbs, a 23-year-old man shot and killed by police , released a letter from the BEI's director to the interim head of the SPVM, Martin Prud'homme.

The letter that said officers had not followed proper procedures under the law, by interviewing witnesses and family members before handing the case over to BEI investigators.

Gibbs's family has launched a lawsuit for just over $1 million against the SPVM.

In a statement after that lawsuit was launched, ​SPVM spokesperson Insp. André Durocher confirmed that the police service had received Giauque's letter but said the SPVM has since changed its practice.