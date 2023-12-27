Content
Quebec's police watchdog investigating serious injury of cyclist in Sherbrooke

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating the circumstances surrounding an intervention by Sherbrooke police that involved a cyclist being seriously injured.

Cyclist, who was subject of arrest warrant, fell off bike and was restrained by officers, BEI says

The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen as investigators examine the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man at a home in the province's Mauricie region Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
According to the BEI, one of the officers allegedly asked the cyclist to stop, but the person did not, losing controlling of the bicycle and falling. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the serious injury of a cyclist in Sherbrooke, Que.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says that on Dec. 26, at around 11:50 a.m., police officers with the Service de police de Sherbrooke (SPS) spotted a person for whom the SPS had an arrest warrant. 

The person was riding a bicycle.

According to the BEI, one of the officers allegedly asked them to stop, but the person did not, losing controlling of the bicycle and falling.

The BEI says the SPS officers then allegedly restrained and handcuffed the person.

The person was reportedly transported to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition. 

Six BEI investigators were tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the event. 

