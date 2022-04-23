Skip to Main Content
BEI investigates as man falls from building during Montreal police intervention

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is investigating after a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a fall from a building on Crescent Street Friday night, during an intervention by Montreal police. 

19-year-old suffers serious but not life-threatening injuries in fall on Crescent Street, police watchdog says

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), says a 19-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell from a Crescent Street apartment onto the street, while Montreal police (SPVM) were carrying out a warrant at around 7 p.m. Friday. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a fall from a building Friday night, during an intervention by Montreal police. 

Police were executing a warrant in an apartment on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal at around 7 p.m.

According to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a 19-year-old man inside fell from the apartment to the street below.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but the BEI said his life is not in danger.

The BEI says a team of five investigators will be looking into the case and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.

