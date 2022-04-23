BEI investigates as man falls from building during Montreal police intervention

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a fall from a building Friday night, during an intervention by Montreal police.

Police were executing a warrant in an apartment on Crescent Street in downtown Montreal at around 7 p.m.

According to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a 19-year-old man inside fell from the apartment to the street below.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but the BEI said his life is not in danger.

The BEI says a team of five investigators will be looking into the case and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.