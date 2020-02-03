Police shoot man dead during intervention in Beauce region

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 47-year old man shot by police Sunday in the Beauce region.

Provincial police were called to the scene after reports of a man in crisis, in the streets of St-Georges-de-Beauce, according to preliminary findings by the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI).

The BEI, which investigates cases where civilians are seriously injured or killed in police operations, said in a statement the man was armed with some kind of bat or stick, and was acting aggressively.

Police tried to use pepper spray and a stun gun before shooting the man, the statement said.

The man later died in hospital.

Nine BEI investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BEI.