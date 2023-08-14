Quebec police watchdog to investigate SQ intervention after woman injured in Beauce fire

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating how the Sûreté du Québec handled a case that involved a hammer-wielding man and an apartment building fire in Saint-Georges in Beauce on Monday morning.

Two people were injured and one is in hospital in critical condition.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says that at around 7:05 a.m., 911 received a call about a man being disruptive and wielding a hammer in an apartment, breaking things. The Sûreté du Québec says its officers went to the scene, a building on 119th Street.

When first responders arrived, one apartment was burning. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

There was a fire in the apartment building when emergency services arrived. (Colin Coté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Neighbours in the building tried to rescue a woman from the apartment but couldn't get through the thick smoke.

The BEI says two people were injured and taken to hospital. One woman remains in critical condition. A man was arrested and is expected to meet with investigators.

Six BEI investigators are on the case. The Quebec City police department will assist in the investigation.

The BEI investigates when someone is injured or killed during a police intervention.