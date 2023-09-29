Content
Montreal

BEI opens command post in Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood of Montreal

The province's police watchdog is investigating an intervention by Montreal police on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The BEI is asking for witnesses, or anyone who shot video of the event, to get in touch.

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to police intervention Sept. 26

The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen as investigators examine the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man at a home in the province's Mauricie region Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec’s independent police watchdog, the BEI, is asking for witnesses to come forward after an incident in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Tuesday, that involved Montreal police officers. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The province's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), has set up a command post on Meunier Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood of Montreal.

The BEI says it opened an investigation into an intervention by Montreal police on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and is asking for the public's help.

Officers are on site as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The BEI says that at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) intervened with an individual in the area around Meunier and Tolhurst streets. They then took the person to his or her home.

No other details were offered but the BEI investigates when someone is injured or killed during a police operation.

Witnesses can also email the BEI with information. 

