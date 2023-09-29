BEI opens command post in Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood of Montreal

The province's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), has set up a command post on Meunier Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood of Montreal.

The BEI says it opened an investigation into an intervention by Montreal police on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and is asking for the public's help.

Officers are on site as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The BEI says that at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) intervened with an individual in the area around Meunier and Tolhurst streets. They then took the person to his or her home.

No other details were offered but the BEI investigates when someone is injured or killed during a police operation.

Witnesses can also email the BEI with information.