Behind the scenes: Montreal's Matt Holubowski makes his Osheaga debut

Matt Holubowski​ has come a long way since he was strumming his guitar around a campfire in his hometown of Hudson, Que.

The singer-songwriter has been performing at festivals and venues around the world, but he said he's happy to be coming home to perform at one of the biggest gigs in the city — Osheaga.

Matt Holubowski was given the award after his show on Friday. (CBC) Holubowski, a contestant on the third season of La Voix (TVA's version of The Voice), released his third album in September.

When he originally agreed to let CBC Montreal follow him behind the scenes at Osheaga, he didn't know his record label, Audiogram, would be surprising him with a gold certification.

That means his album Solitudes has sold more than 40,000 copies in Quebec.

Despite the mainstream success — he recently performed at the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee — Holubowski remained humble before the Montreal show.

"There's definitely that pressure when you have your friends and family come check it out," he said. "But that being said, it's just a show like any other."

He called the opportunity to perform at Osheaga on home turf "magical," saying that having his name printed alongside artists like Arctic Monkeys and Florence and the Machine is "just wild in itself."

CBC arts contributor Nantali Indongo caught up with Holubowski at his Montreal studio Friday morning, ahead of the concert.

The folk singer from Hudson, Que., made his debut at the music festival Friday. 4:53

Video produced by CBC's Melinda Dalton and Marilla Steuter-Martin.