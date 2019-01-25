Verdun woman fed up with recurrent bedbug outbreaks in municipal housing

Dorothy Patrick is sick of bedbugs.

Three years ago, she moved into her apartment in a social housing complex in Verdun, managed by the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM).

Within a few months, she began noticing red, itchy welts all over her body.

It turns out her whole building, the Marie-Laure-Porcheron residence, was infested by the persistent pests.

Since Patrick moved into the building in 2016, she says her apartment has been treated with chemicals for bedbugs 20 times.

"They're back and they're back, and even though they sprayed, there's still bedbugs," she told CBC on Wednesday.

The OMHM acknowledges that bedbugs are a recurring problem throughout its network, and they've been especially tough to get rid of at the Marie-Laure-Porcheron residence.

The organization said in 2018, nearly 10 per cent of its units — 2,000 out of 23,000 apartments — suffered a bedbug infestation. It spent $2.7 million trying to get rid of them.

The OMHM acknowledged Wednesday that bedbugs are a recurring problem throughout its network, and it's been especially tough to get rid of them at the Marie-Laure-Porcheron residence in Verdun. (CBC)

Patrick says the OMHM blames the tenants, and she says that's not fair.

"It is terrible what they're saying: they're saying the renters are dirty," she said. "Dirt does not cause bed bugs."

She wants the OMHM to address what she thinks is the root cause of the infestation — a building in need of repair.

"Look at this space," she said, pointing towards a small gap between the wall and the floor: a crack big enough for a bed bug to squeeze through. "That's the problem. They go from one apartment to another."

Heat, sniffer dogs brought in

Mathieu Vachon is a spokesperson for the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM). (CBC)

Mathieu Vachon, spokesperson for the OMHM, said tenant behaviour is part of the problem.

"We're housing people who don't have a lot of money, so it can be tempting to get furniture from the trash that looks good, but sometimes [is] infested with bed bugs," Vachon said.

On Wednesday, large machines outside the Marie-Laure-Porcheron residence blasted hot air through an open fourth-floor window.

High temperatures are an effective way to fight bedbugs, and Vachon said the treatment is one of the new methods the OHMH is using to fight the insects in the residence — another is using sniffer dogs to detect them.

Patrick says she welcomes the use of extermination methods other than chemicals.

Dorothy Parker now keeps all her clothes in garbage bags, a preventive measure that she says protects them both from bedbugs and the chemicals used to try to kill them. (CBC)

The 63-year-old now keeps all her clothes in garbage bags, a preventive measure that protects them from the bugs — and from the chemicals used to kill them.

"It's not a life," Patrick said.